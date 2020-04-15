Protesters interrupt Beshear's daily briefing on coronavirus

Protesters calling for business to reopen interrupted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s typically serene daily briefing at the capitol.

The governor continued on as a megaphone led chanting outside the capitol building.

Beshear says the protesters “believe we should reopen Kentucky right now." But he says “that would kill people.” The governor was also sued this week by three churchgoers who say his prohibition on in-person church services violates the Constitution.

They attended service near Louisville on Easter. State police placed quarantine notices on the cars at Maryville Baptist Church during the service, ordering them to isolate for 14 days.