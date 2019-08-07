Protestors gather at McConnell's Louisville office, asking for gun control

Protestors gathered outside Senator Mitch McConnell's office in Louisville demanding gun control legislation.

A separate group gathered at his Kentucky home on Monday with similar demands.

The demonstrations come after three mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California.

The protestors said McConnell has a history of blocking gun control measures in the Senate. Some accused him of ignoring his constituents.

McConnell's team issued a response to the protests, saying he supports the citizens' First Amendment right to peaceful protest.

He also issued a statement saying Senate Republicans are ready to legislate on gun control. The statement came after President Trump directed lawmakers to institute stronger background checks and consider making mass shootings a capital crime.

McConnel is currently recovering from a shoulder fracture.