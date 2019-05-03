Protestors stop in Bowling Green to educate public about the harms of circumcision

A group of protestors made their way to Bowling Green Friday afternoon in an attempt to educate the public about the harmful effects of circumcision.

The group is part of the non-profit organization 'Bloodstained Men and their Friends.'

Officials with the organization told 13 News they travel around educating people about the harm infant circumcision causes and why it should not be done.

They believe circumcision causes permanent injury from which the child will never recover from.

"There is no need to do it when the child is in infancy or childhood, you can wait until the person is an adult and decide for himself what he wants to do with his body, it's his body and his right to decide," said Harry Guiremand, the On the Road Spokesman for the Bloodstained Men and their Friends.

Guiremand said the organization believes there are misconceptions that circumcision leads to better health and said in areas where boys are not circumcised men have better sexual health.

Guiremand said their mission is to educate people before they have children or grandchildren.

"People don't realize how harmful it is," said Guiremand. "The most sensitive part of the penis, the part that can generate the most sexual pleasure is the foreskin, so if you take that away from a boy and then the man he will become you've robbed him of something that will be precious for him for his whole life."

The group is doing a tour around different states called 'The Heartland Circumcision Crisis Tour.'

Guiremand said the organization travels to 60 cities a year and they are headed to Nashville this weekend to protest at an OBGYN convention.