Protests against gun violence in downtown Bowling Green

Saturday night protestors took to the street just outside of the William H. Natcher court house in downtown Bowling Green, in protest against gun violence.

The group Moms Demand Action says the issue is bipartisan and recent mass shootings should prompt law makers to take action, specifically Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.

The group also started that their mission isn't to take away guns.

One member says the issue hits too close to home.

"We came out tonight to honor those who are injured or have been murdered by gun violence. Obviously the El Paso and Dayton shootings are really close right now affecting us, but also a man was murdered in Franklin this week." said event organizer, Haley Rinehart.

"When my son was four in 2002 he and his one year old brother went with his father to visit his mother and my four year old found an unsecured gun. It was loaded on the head board of a bed. Curiosity had gotten the best of him, the weight of it slipped in his hands and he shot himself in the face, in the head," said Rinehart.

The group ended the night by holding a moment of silence to honor those who have been killed or injured in gun related incidents.