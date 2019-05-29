Providing support for children with autism when near water

Over the weekend in Henry County, 13 News told you about how a young boy with autism was tragically found dead in a pond near his home.

The director of Bowling Green's Kelly Autism Program says children on the spectrum are especially prone to drownings at a young age -- making up 91 percent of deaths in kids with autism aged 14 or under.

"Children with autism, they have some sensory needs, and some ways that they might seek out those sensory needs. One of those is often through water. They enjoy not only the feeling of it and the pleasure of it, but it's also very pretty, very sparkly and visually they respond to that.," said Michelle Elkins, director of Kelly Autism Program.

Consistent visual supports can be incredibly helpful in giving children the right boundaries for where they should and should not go.

"Obviously not every child, but many of them will wander. The first place that I would probably look would be near the water or near any kind of water source; whether that be a pond, a local lake. Even a fountain, or a small kiddie pool," said Elkins.

She says it's a good idea to reach out to your neighbors and make sure they're aware that your child may wander.

Elkins added that one in 59 people have autism, but for those who are not usually around people with autism, patience and assisting where you can is an important way you can help keep others safe.