Public Works Operations Manager in Bowling Green retires after 29 years

After more than a quarter of a century of work dedicated to the city, one man is retiring after 29 years.

The City of Bowling Green's Public Works Operations Manager Bobby Phelps is retiring.

Phelps described his time working for the city and what he intends to do next.

"For the time I've been operations manager, every snowfall, I've spent time here. I didn't get to spend a lot of time with my family, playing in the snow, riding four wheelers and stuff. So this year if it snows a lot I'm going to play in the snow." -- Bobby Phelps

Phelps says he is very excited to spend some down time with his family.