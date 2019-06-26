Pugh Joins WKU Softball Staff As Assistant Coach

Former Hilltopper Dani Pugh has joined the WKU Softball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Amy Tudor announced Tuesday. Pugh, a 2016 graduate of WKU, joins the Hilltopper staff following multiple high school coaching stints in her home state of Ohio.

“What a great opportunity to hire a former student-athlete in Dani Pugh,” head coach Amy Tudor shared. “We’re very excited to have her rejoin us on The Hill. I am both thankful and grateful to have had the opportunity to coach her and now coach alongside her.”

Pugh will work with the Hilltopper infielders as a part of Tudor’s staff. She owns claim to several WKU Softball records including single season putouts (486), single season fielding percentage (t-3rd .996), and single-game runs batted in (6).

“I can’t thank Coach Tudor and the WKU administration enough for giving me an opportunity to come back to WKU and help continue building the program that was so special to me,” Pugh added. “I’m really looking forward to working with Coach Tudor again as a Hilltopper.”

Pugh lettered three years at IPFW before closing her collegiate career as a Hilltopper in 2015. While in Fort Wayne, she earned First Team All-Conference recognition while helping the team to a conference tournament championship along with an NCAA Tournament appearance.

During her season on The Hill as a student-athlete, Pugh was recognized as a Second Team All-Conference USA selection. The team claimed both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the program’s inaugural season in Conference USA while advancing to the NCAA Tournament. Pugh slashed .231/.362/.441 during her time in the red and white with nine home runs and 37 RBI while starting all 50 games.

Following the completion of her playing days, Pugh switched sides and became a student coach for the next school year with the Tops. Completing her undergraduate degree during that time, Pugh studied interdisciplinary studies with a focus in organization communications.

From Bowling Green, Pugh headed up to Westerville North High School where she was the head junior varsity coach until May 2018 before she headed to Bishop Ready High School to serve as an assistant coach with the varsity squad.

Pugh rounds out the WKU staff as Tudor enters her seventh year at the helm while Kayla Bixel enters her fourth season as an assistant coach and fifth year on staff.