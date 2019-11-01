Pumpkin Alley: a Bowling Green Halloween tradition

Every year for Halloween a stretch of Mooreland Drive in the Briarwood Manor neighborhood transforms into Pumpkin Alley, a Bowling Green destination for trick or treating.

"We gave out about 1,100 pieces of candy last night," said homeowner, Leo Frank.

Frank moved to Mooreland Drive 20 years ago.

He is one of the original families who joined in with neighbors to start pumpkin alley.

"Some of the other neighbors suggested doing something called a pumpkin alley and so it grew out of that, it basically grew out of nothing," said Frank.

In recent years Pumpkin Alley has drawn more than one thousand families for Halloween.

Each pumpkin has a story to tell and each home is uniquely decorated.

"It's fun for both sides, the kids and us," said Frank.

And just as fast as it comes, overnight Halloween is over, but work for the next year begins right away.

"You start buying candy after Halloween cause it's cheaper so, you know, if you're going to give out 1,000 pieces of candy then you need to start stocking up now," said Frank.

A Halloween tradition going strong.

