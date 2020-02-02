Punxsutawney Phil Said Spring And Spring It Was Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, February 2, 2020

Punxsutawney Phil guessed correctly, at least for our Sunday as we felt temperatures climb into the upper 60's with abundant sunshine. The warm temperatures return for our Monday but we watch clouds return throughout the day. We stay dry much of the day but rain moves in late and sticks around for a while. Multiple rain chances invade for the week with a chance for a rumble of thunder Tuesday. Rain continues midweek but temperatures fall back to the 40's. We may see a few snowflakes fly as we head towards the end of the week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool

Low 46, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm, Shower Poss. Late

High 68, Low 55, winds SW-16

TUESDAY: Showers and Possible Thunder

High 62, Low 44, winds SW-19

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams