Puppet troupe debuts program highlighting both low, high-functioning autism

Local puppet troupe chapter, South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block, presents material and important life lessons to children in a way they can understand.

The nonprofit is now introducing a revamped program to share all the dimensions of autism.

Their new "This is Autism, Too!" program now addresses not only low-functioning autism, but high-functioning autism, which often goes by the term of Asperger's Syndrome.

It's with the help of newly designed puppet, Jacob Phillips.

The program explains to kids some of the misconceptions of autism and the differences on the spectrum, along with explaining how those with autism can learn to manage and improve in their challenges, and more.

They say the program will be made available to Kids on the Block troupes nationwide