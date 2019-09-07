The annual Puppy Paddle splashes its way into the Russell Sims Aquatic Center

From Great Danes to Corgi's, all breeds of dogs made an appearance Saturday at the annual Puppy Paddle. With the weather feeling more like Summer than Fall, it was a nice chance for man's best friend to cool off.

The cost of entry free for humans, but your favorite canine cost $10. 100 percent of the proceeds from the puppy paddle go to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.

The doggy paddle took the prize for fan favorite swimming style for Saturday morning. Dogs enjoyed jumping in and out of the pool, splashing around, and playing a little bit of fetch.

"For several years now we are going to be doing this Puppy Paddle. Everyone is out here enjoying the nice weather with their dogs getting in the poo,l" said Alicia Phillips from the Humane Society.

This event marks the pool closing for the summer and if you missed out on swimming with your furry best friend, there is always next year.