Purples and Lady Purples sweep Warren East in double header.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. --- (WBKO) The Lady Purples win their 7th straight game as they get a 72-32 victory over the Warren East Lady Raiders.

On the Boys side of things, the Bowling Green Purples extended their win streak to 14 games as they defeated the Warren East Raiders 71-40.

 