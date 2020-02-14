Purples buzzer-beater edges out Warren East in district game

Warren East loses a tough battle to Bowling Green 51-50 with a buzzer-beater shot by Sanayiah Shelton.

Saniyah Shelton hit the buzzer-beater to with time expiring.

"They did good on rebounding. We weren't just boxing out. Coach got onto us so we had to step it up in the fourth quarter because we needed big rebounds. We just had to keep a positive attitude the whole time and if I miss it, I miss it, next game. We have to stay together the whole way so we can make it to the state championship," said Shelton.

Bowling Green goes undefeated in the 14th District.