Pursuit ends with arrest in Morgantown

A Caneyville man is now in the Butler County Jail after being pulled over by Morgantown Police on Sunday.

Police say they responded to an area of Bowling Green Road in reference to a reckless driver. They say officers turned on their lights and the vehicle kept going for about nine miles, until running out of gas.

Morgantown Police arrested 35-year-old Nathan Sanford, who was charged several offenses including speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy-possess.

Police say Sanford also had a warrant out of Butler County.