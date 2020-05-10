Q Coffee Emporium preparing for state's phase two reopening`

According to Governor Andy Beshear, May 22 is the tentative date restaurants are allowed to open their doors again.

Under the Phase Two guidelines in Kentucky restaurants are limited to 33% capacity and outdoor seating.

A local coffee shop in Bowling Green is excited to have people in their cafe again. For right now, Q Coffee Emporium is serving its customers through a drive-thru and local delivery service.

They are looking forward to hopefully expanding their patio in the next coming weeks to allow for more customers to enjoy a place to sit outside.

"We do know our patio is going to be able to be utilized 100% so we are looking to try to expand that to get as much seating as we can to support our customers even more and give them somewhere they can come and eat or have a cup of coffee. So that is what we are doing right now is trying to figure out how to expand our patio some," said Emily Wilson, owner.

Q Coffee Emporium wants to thank their customers for supporting their business for the past few months, they only opened their door just this past August.