Q Coffee Emporium soon to open on Nashville Road

Calling all coffee lovers! A new coffee shop is soon to open in Bowling Green.

Q Coffee Emporium is located on Nashville Road, near the intersection of Dishman Lane, and much like its name this shop offers the community a variety of options.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner Q Coffee Emporium goes beyond coffee to offer bagels, pastries, and a "q-mmunity."

"Definitely first stop in the morning on the way to work for breakfast, we have a full breakfast menu," said Rachel Wilson, Marketing and Social Media Manager. "Then we will transition into our lunch menu, which will be the same for dinner: soups, salads, sandwiches, all made in house."

The idea for Q Coffee Emporium began two years ago and today breathes new life into a building with years of history. The building is formerly an auto service shop dating back to the 1930s, the original car lifts are actually under the current concrete flooring.

"Really we want the community to come in here and make it have a meaning for themselves," said Wilson. "We want it to be a place where anyone can come spend time."

Built around the idea of "q-mmunity" officials with Q Coffee Emporium want to build relationships with customers and provide quality food and drink, which is why members of the team spent three weeks in San Francisco studying with a pastry chef to learn how to make things fresh every day.

"We hope that once people get here they feel what we are trying to put across to them. We want to ask people how their day has been, we want them to know we care about them when they come in here and not just here's another cup of coffee and they're on their way," said Wilson.

Q Coffee Emporium is expected to open Monday.

Hours are Monday-Thursday 5 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday 5 am to 10 pm, and Sunday 6 am to 8 pm.