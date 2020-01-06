Quick-Hitting System Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, January 6, 2020

Sunshine was abundant through our Monday. Clouds increase tonight as a quick-hitting system rolls through the Tennessee Valley. This looks to spread mainly light rain into the region overnight, especially east of I-65. A few wet snowflakes may mix in, but nothing significant. Otheriwse, sunshine resumes Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday. Then comes a more potent system moving in Thursday, hanging around through Friday into Saturday. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the region. Some locations could pick up over 3-inches of rain before ending causing further issues with flooding across South Central Kentucky.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High 50, Low 30, winds W-11

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Mild

High 52, Low 36, winds SW-5

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Showers by Evening

High 58, Low 52, winds S-14