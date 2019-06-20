Quiet for Now, but More Storms Coming!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, June 20, 2019

...SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS LATE FRIDAY...

We catch a quick shot of slightly cooler, slightly less humid air Thursday evening into early Friday. It won't be long before more humid and unsettled conditions return, however. We heat back up to near 90° for the official start of Summer on Friday, with scattered thunderstorm chances returning late Friday into the weekend as a new system moves in and stalls over the region. Some storms late Friday afternoon into Friday evening could be severe with damaging winds the primary threat. Next week also starts unsettled before rain chances decrease toward mid-week.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, T/Storms Possible Late (Few Could be Severe)

High 89, Low 70, winds SW-9

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 74, winds SW-12

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 73, winds SW-10