"Quietness equals complicity"; WSCO and NAACP respond to George Floyd's death

The video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck has sparked a national movement of outcries and protests, and it's not the first.

"Saddest day of affairs... talking about multiple racial injustices," said Ryan Dearbone, Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP chapter.

Floyd is the most recent black man to die while in police custody in Minnesota.

"It's easy to see in the video that there were things that weren't done," said Sheriff Brett Hightower, Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Dearbone says that racism hasn't gone away, but rather it's just been brought to light in this digital era.

"We've seen anger and racism for years it's been systemic, it's been hidden, it's been so many different forms, shapes as taken, but for it to be directly being seen now through social media through videotape, through cell phone footage, it's changing the way that we as a black community is seeing things and how we're having to adapt to this new reality for us," he said.

With that, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, which is one of many law enforcement agencies speaking out against the actions taken by the officer in the video.

"I think it's important for us to be vocal about these things when we see unjust acts take place," said Sheriff Hightower. "If you stay silent in a situation like this, I think it speaks volumes, but in a negative way."

Meanwhile, in Louisville, protests for Breonna Taylor, the EMT shot to death in her apartment during a police raid, quickly turned violent overnight.

"What happened to these people isn't right, so that's where the protesting is coming from," said Dearbone. "Again, the prayer and the hope is that they don't turn violent because that becomes the headline-- that becomes the story, and that's not what the narrative is, the narrative is standing up for those who can no longer stand up for themselves."

Through what many are calling a divisive time, Dearbone is calling on the community to stay educated on the oppression that many are still facing.

"And being vigilant to the point where you're not complicit in it. One thing I've learned in my years of living -- quietness equals complicity. Whether you mean to be or not. If you're quiet about racial/racist situations that you see, if you see something verbally being racist, or physically harming another person because of the color of their skin color, or their sexuality or whatever, and you don't do anything, that makes you complicit. So, we all have to stop being complicit when we see these things"