Quite The Soggy Day

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

A cut-off low to the southwest causes unsettled weather to round out the week. Expect scattered showers today with a couple rumbles of thunder. We may see a few thundershowers into our Thursday before a cold front rolls in Friday. This front bings us our last chance for storms as we set in for some dry weather as it pushes through. Cooler, less humid air arrives in time for the weekend, with pleasant conditions continuing through Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Scat'd Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 74, Low 67, winds SE-7

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 80, Low 64, winds S-8

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 80, Low 58, winds SW-7

