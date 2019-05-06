Quite Weather Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, May 6, 2019

Be on the lookout for a bit of fog early Monday, otherwise our weather pattern looks pretty quite over the next few days. Highs on Monday/Tuesday will settle near 80 with partly sunny skies and a southerly wind flow. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s. Warmer conditions with more rain chances arrive Wednesday ahead of our next rain maker. Look for a few showers developing Wednesday evening with more widespread rain overtaking the area during the day Thursday. After a mainly dry and cooler day Friday, forecast guidance suggests more scattered showers are possible over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 79, winds SE-5

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild

Low 56, winds CALM

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm

High 83, Low 61, winds SW-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams