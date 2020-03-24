REAL ID deadline postponed because of coronavirus

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the federal government is postponing the deadline for obtaining REAL ID-compliant identification cards because of the coronavirus.
Travelers would have been required to present REAL ID cards to board U.S. flights starting on Oct. 1. The president says a new deadline will be announced soon.
Under the law, Americans are required to visit their state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, or alternative such as a U.S. passport, if they want to fly domestically or access federal facilities.
The nation's governors have urged the Department of Homeland Security to extend REAL ID deadline for no less than a year.
IMPORTANT UPDATE ABOUT REAL ID ENFORCEMENT— REAL ID KY (@REALIDKy) March 24, 2020
President Trump announced the Oct. 1, 2020 federal enforcement date of the REAL ID Act will be postponed in an effort to encourage social distancing due to COVID-19. A new date has not been announced. pic.twitter.com/PfW77QB1MH