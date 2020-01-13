Trial phase of regional REAL ID licensing office opens in Bowling Green

A driver licensing regional field office is now open to Warren County residents.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is expanding REAL ID-compliant card access through a soft launch of the state’s first regional driver’s license office outside of Frankfort.

The office will initially offer two stations to process REAL ID licenses for Warren County residents, but in coming months will serve Kentuckians in the region in a new office location with expanded capacity.

Warren County residents who have a current driver’s license, permit or identification card may apply for a Kentucky’s REAL ID-compliant version if they want to use a state-issued credential to meet upcoming REAL ID requirements that go into effect Oct. 1, 2020.

“After years of repeated changes and uncertainty surrounding REAL ID in Kentucky, my administration is evaluating the options and working tirelessly to bring our state into compliance with the federal requirements,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a press release. “The deadline to comply is quickly approaching and we must continue to improve this service while encouraging Kentuckians to take action to ensure they have an accepted form of identification by October.”

“To avoid a rush, it’s important for residents to know they may already have a valid form of REAL ID, like a passport or military ID, they can use instead of the new license if they want to visit military bases and fly within the U.S. starting this October,” said Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall. “Current driver’s licenses will continue to remain valid for driving, voting and general identification purposes."

Warren County residents may visit the KYTC-operated Driver licensing regional field office located next to Starbucks at 360 East Eighth Avenue in Bowling Green.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applicants will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the permanent card arrives in the mail at the applicant’s residence.

Warren County Drivers now have a new regional office to get a REAL-ID. The office is located between 643 Sports Bar and Starbucks in downtown Bowling Green. Beginning October 1 you will need a REAL-ID for several things, including to board a flight. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/pvNkHt82xZ — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) January 13, 2020