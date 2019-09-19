REAL ID pilot program scrapped as state explores new options

Kentucky is scrapping plans to roll out REAL ID-compliant licenses after difficulties in a pilot program.

Lawmakers passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, hoping to set national standards that would make IDs safer and harder to counterfeit.

Kentucky's last extension to become compliant with the program runs out next October. At that point, anyone without a REAL ID-compliant license will be unable to board domestic flights and enter U.S. military bases.

Clerk offices in Franklin and Woodford Counties found the pilot program overwhelming. Officials said staffing has been an issue, but the machines themselves are not inherently flawed.

The Transportation Cabinet will work with Kentucky lawmakers to develop a network of regional offices focused on dispensing REAL ID licenses. It's currently unclear when Kentuckians can expect those offices to be operational.