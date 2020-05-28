REALTORS Hope For Hunger raises $45,000 for food donations

Local realtors did not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from their annual REALTORS Association of Southern Kentucky Hope For Hunger event. They raised more than $45,000 to purchase food for our schools and HOTEL INC!

This year, the realtors partnered with Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland.

"Usually we do all of this work ourselves, but this year because of COVID-19 we didn't have the manpower to stay within the guidelines of the CDC, so without them we could not have done it," said Brooke Vinson, REALTORS Hope For Hunger Vice Chair. "They have helped us order the food, even though there were food shortages in the grocery stores. They have helped us sort the food. They have stored the food in their warehouse in Elizabethtown and today we are distributing it, so we are getting to see the fruits of our labor today."

The realtors, volunteers, and Feeding America volunteers distributed the food throughout Logan, Butler, Edmonson, Simpson, Warren, and Allen counties.

"During the sorting, we actually had the national guard there helping us as well. It's been crazy this particular year, with all the layoffs and students being out of school sooner than what they normally would have been and not getting those school meals. This has been a huge help to those particular families in need," Vinson said.

"This goes to all the school resource centers basically. So, 40 different schools. Those school resource centers know what those students need and those families and so we actually, when we were doing the ordering, asked those schools specifically the items they needed and for the most part we were able to get those items," Vinson said.

She says they hope to have those items they were not able to get this summer by fall.

