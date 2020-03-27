REMINDER: Social distancing stops the spread of coronavirus, saves lives

So, we keep hearing the phrase social distancing, but what does that really mean?

"Everybody is susceptible to the infection," said Neil Thornbury, CEO of TJ Regional Health.

You may have seen a video online that illustrates what happens when someone with the virus stands too close to another person.

The person who stayed behind helped themselves and others from being infected.

"Every person that is infected with the coronavirus has the potential to infect you or one and a half to three and a half more people," said Thornbury.

While we see signs across the community, and tape on the ground at stores reiterating the importance of social distancing, some people still aren't taking it to heart. Hence, the continuous spread.

"I really, really request that the ones that are not start to use it because I think it's gonna be one of the initial steps to defeating the virus," said Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong.

According to Thornbury. the virus has been researched for over four months, and social distancing was one of the first calls to action.

Inviting people over to your house, even less than ten, Thornbury says, is not recommended.

"That would not be what I recommend for anyone at this point," said Thornbury.

The choice to social distance can be the difference between your loved one getting infected or not. Technology like Facetime can suffice as connection for now.

"It's such a short time and short period in our life you gotta make these sacrifices," said Thornbury.

While it may be hard, we are Kentuckians; we can flatten the curve. United we stand, six feet apart.

"The next two to possibly three weeks is going to be absolutely critical," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a press conference from earlier this week.