RFP for Sloan Convention Center approved

Bowling Green City Commissioners met Tuesday night to discuss the future of the Sloan Convention Center.

City Commission had been discussing selling the venue to a private company.

Back in June, a Request for Proposal or RFP became a possibility that was decided at a quarterly meeting between the Sloan Convention Center Committee members at that time.

City Commissioner Sue Parrigin spoke on the progress after the meeting.

"We approved the RFP that was in draft form to be sent out to whoever might be interested in purchasing the Sloan Convention Center." -- Sue Parrigin, BG City Commissioner.

Those interested will have 90 days to submit a proposal to purchase the Sloan Convention Center.

The proposals can be submitted online through the City Hall proposal portal.