Racial bias lawsuit filed against LMPD

A lawsuit accuses the Louisville Metro Police Department of racial bias.

Tyrone Daugherty was pulled over for failing to use his turn signal, but the interaction led to an extended drug search, in which officers found no evidence of further wrongdoing.

Shaun Wimberly Sr. is Daugherty's lawyer. He said the officer was acting out of racial bias against his black client.

"I mean, ridiculous search," he said. "So bad to the point where they pulled his speakers out of the trunk. Why would you go into the trunk of this man's car?"

LMPD has received a number of complaints alleging racial bias, many of them tied to former officer Kevin Crawford, who resigned earlier this year.

LMPD has said they will not comment on pending litigation. Daugherty pleaded guilty to the turn signal violation.