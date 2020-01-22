Rain Arrives Thursday Afternoon

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Readings warmed back to near seasonal levels with sunshine lasting through most of our Wednesday. However, clouds are increasing as a system approaches from out of the Plains. Showers arrive Thursday afternoon, with a chilly rain likely into much of Friday. Rain ends late Friday night, but clouds may be tough to shake into Saturday. We catch a bit of a cool down to start the weekend before readings rebound into the 50s by the middle of next week.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
THURSDAY: Cloudy, Showers Developing in the Afternoon
High 48, Low 39, winds SE-7
FRIDAY: Rain Likely
High 47, Low 34, winds SW-8
SATURDAY: Cloudy and Chilly
High 42, Low 33, winds W-10