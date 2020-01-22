Rain Arrives Thursday Afternoon

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Readings warmed back to near seasonal levels with sunshine lasting through most of our Wednesday. However, clouds are increasing as a system approaches from out of the Plains. Showers arrive Thursday afternoon, with a chilly rain likely into much of Friday. Rain ends late Friday night, but clouds may be tough to shake into Saturday. We catch a bit of a cool down to start the weekend before readings rebound into the 50s by the middle of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Showers Developing in the Afternoon

High 48, Low 39, winds SE-7

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High 47, Low 34, winds SW-8

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Chilly

High 42, Low 33, winds W-10

