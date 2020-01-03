Rain Becomes More Sparse As Temperatures Begin To Fall

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, January 3, 2020

It was quite the rainy day on Friday. Most areas received from a quarter-inch to nearly an inch of rain in spots. Expect the gloomy conditions into the night. Temperatures take a dive as the rains begin to subside on Saturday. If enough moisture taps into the cold air aloft, we may see a few snowflakes fall late Saturday. Sunday and Monday look nice with sunshine and highs back into the 50s. A slight chance of showers arrives Tuesday followed by more sunshine Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain

Low 42, winds W-11

SATURDAY: Breezy and Colder, Showers Ending as Flurries

High 42, Low 27, winds NW-14

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 52, Low 30, winds SW-14

