Rain Chances Rise By Midweek

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, April 22, 2019

The sun came out for Easter Sunday and warmed us up into the lower 70's. if you didn't get the chance to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, no worries as we remain dry and warm to start the new week. Heading into Monday, we will see a few clouds but temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. We continue to stay dry for much of Tuesday until late in the evening when a disturbance moves through bringing some strong showers and thunderstorms. Those showers will stay around for Wednesday, followed by another disturbance Thursday with scattered thunderstorms. The weekend looks nice with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High 80, Low 54, winds S-8

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm, Scattered Storms Late

High 80, Low 58, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Chance of Showers

High 75, Low 56, winds NE-5

