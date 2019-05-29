Rain Chances Go Up, Temps Come Down

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The heat reasserted itself Tuesday, with readings going back into the low 90s. Wednesday looks hot and humid once again, but changes are coming. A chance for a few showers and storms arrives Wednesday afternoon as a cold front draws closer to South Central Kentucky. The best rain chances appear to be Thursday, with cooler, less humid air on the way to close out the week. June begins with more seasonal temps with small rain chances showing up Sunday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and Warm, Chance of Thunderstorms

High 91, Low 71, winds SW-15

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms, Breezy & Cooler

High 83, Low 62, winds W-15

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 82, Low 60, winds NW-9

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams