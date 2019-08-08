Rain Chances On The Rise Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Sunshine stuck around for much of Wednesday as temperatures climbed into the upper 80's. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return with our next front into Friday. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, we may see a break from any rain both Saturday and Sunday (cannot rule out a stray shower) but more scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday through Wednesday. It will be rather warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s and dew points running high in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms

High 89, Low 72, winds SW-6

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 86, Low 68, winds NW-10

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 67, winds N-5

