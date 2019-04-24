Rain Chances Rise, Gone By The Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

A weak cold front has made its way into Kentucky. This gives us a chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers Wednesday. A more potent system arrives Thursday, bringing with it a better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms. Rain moves out Thursday night, paving the way for a dry start to our upcoming weekend with seasonably warm temperatures. An isolated shower is possible late Saturday, but temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 70s, rising into the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated T/Showers Possible

High 80, Low 58, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely

High 75, Low 55, winds SW-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High 73, Low 45, winds NW-13

