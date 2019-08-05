Rain Chances return Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Monday, August 5, 2019
Readings this Monday afternoon will approach near 90 degrees, after another hot August day. Overnight lows will fall just below 70 with the slight possibility of some patchy fog developing. Look for slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday with also a few scattered storms developing in the late afternoon. The passage of a frontal boundary will bring chances for rain/storms all the way into early Wednesday morning. One or two of these storms could be on the stronger side, but no widespread severe storm activity is expected. Another series of frontal passages will bring rain chances again Thursday and Friday before some drier and cooler air moves in for the weekend. Highs Friday - Sunday will likely not threaten 90.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: M'Clear, Patchy Fog Possible
Low 68, winds Calm
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat'd Showers and Thunderstorms
High 90, Low 70, winds SW-6
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms
High 89, Low 69, winds NW-8
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams