Rain Comes To An End Tonight

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, April 19, 2020

We ended the weekend out on a soggy note with some passing showers. The showers continue to pushing out late tonight and clouds will do so into the morning hours of Monday. Monday looks mostly sunny with high back near average around 70º. We may see a stray shower late as a wave of energy moves through with some clouds but most will stay dry. Tuesday looks sunny as well but the weather becomes a bit more soggy into the week as rain chance bump up. We may see some thunderstorms in Thursday. and another chance by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain Ending

Low 46, winds CALM

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 70, Low 50, winds NW-7

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 66, Low 38, winds W-10

