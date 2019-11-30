Rain Coming To An End Overnight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, November 30, 2019

We end November on a very rainy note,in fact Saturday broke the record for most rainfall for the day at 1.35" with many folks across the region picking up anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain. Rain comes to an end in the early morning hours Sunday. We may see a few rays of sun Sunday before a system dives in from the north with rain initially then changing over to light snow. The new week kicks of cold but we get a couple days rain free.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SUNDAY: Windy, Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds, Rain To Snow Late

Midnight High 61 , Low 33, winds W-20, gusts 40

MONDAY: AM Flurries the Partly Cloudy

High 37, Low 25, winds NW-12

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High 46, Low 31, winds SW-8

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams