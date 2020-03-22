Rain Falling In The Overnight Hours

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, March 22, 2020

We stayed dry much of our Sunday with some clouds overhead. Temperatures were on the cooler side for the weekend but as we head into the new week we watch temperatures continue to climb but with multiple rain and storm chances. One of our rain chances is still moving through and we will see some heavy downpours overnight. By mid-morning Monday we should dry out and the rest of the day looks pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. Tuesday a First Alert Day is in place as we have a slight risk for severe weather in the afternoon and evening. The set up looks like a possible squall line with local damaging wind and a few isolated tornadoes. We dry out midweek before more rain later in the week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Showers

Low 50, winds S-5

MONDAY: AM Rain End, Mostly Cloudy

High 57, Low 46, winds NW-6

TUESDAY: Afternoon Storms Some Severe

High 66, Low 53, winds SW-12

