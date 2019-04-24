Rain Finally Moves In Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

We managed to hold rain at bay Wednesday, but shower and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday as a storm system makes its move out of the southern Plains. The heaviest rain is likely to fall late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, with upwards of an inch possible, especially northwest of Bowling Green. Rain moves out Friday morning, paving the way for a dry start to our upcoming weekend with seasonably warm temperatures. An isolated shower is possible late Saturday, but temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 70s, rising into the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely, Especially in the Afternoon

High 75, Low 55, winds SW-9

FRIDAY: Showers Ending Early, then Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Cooler

High 70, Low 45, winds NW-15

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Ch. of an Isolated Shower Late

High 72, Low 51, winds S-9