Rain Is Still Slowly Moving Out

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, January 31, 2020

Friday has been dreary, with light rain and drizzle keeping things damp. Patchy light rain and drizzle continue into the night, with readings easing into the upper 30s late. Low clouds will be hard to shake Saturday, with a small chance for a light shower. Then comes a BIG warming trend! Temperatures soar into the 60s for Super Bowl/Groundhog Day Sunday, with more mild temps Monday and Tuesday. However, things turn unsettled next week. A slow-moving storm system brings back shower chances late Monday, with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms stretching through several days next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Cool. A Light Shower Possible

High 48, Low 36, winds W-10

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Much Warmer

High 65, Low 44, winds SW-13

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm, Shower Poss. Late

High 64, Low 52, winds S-12

