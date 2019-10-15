Rain Later Tonight, then Cooler

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Tuesday was warmer with southerly winds to go with partial sunshine. But a cold front arrives late tonight with a round of showers and thunderstorms to move through as it does. Behind it, another cooldown arrives for Wednesday. Highs drop back to near 60 with lows in the upper 30s, cold enough for light frost in sheltered areas. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Another system arrives late Sunday into Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some heavy rainfall along with gusty winds are possible with this weathermaker.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 60, Low 38, winds NW-13

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Cool

High 62, Low 36, winds NW-5

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 69, Low 48, winds SE-6

