Rain Makes A Comeback Through Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, July 29, 2019

We've had a long stretch of beautiful weather but it's about to come to an end as a cold front approaches from the Central Plains. Most of Monday will be mainly sunny and warm but a few scattered showers show up in the afternoon. As the front draws closer, showers and thunderstorms become likely Monday night and most of Tuesday. We return to mainly sunny skies for the rest of the week but as that cold front stalls across middle Tennessee, there will be a daily chance of a late-day isolated shower into the upcoming weekend - fairly typical weather for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid, Aft'n Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 70, winds SW-11

TUESDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 85, Low 66, winds W-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 85, Low 63, winds N-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams