Rain Moves In For Halloween

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR COUNTIES S/E OF BOWLING GREEN UNTIL 8AM TUESDAY...

Monday started with dense fog that eventually lifted, although many places (including Bowling Green) remained stuck under low clouds. Prospects for sunshine Tuesday are not too great, either. A sharp cold front will approach with plenty of clouds ahead of it Tuesday before rain breaks out early Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times Wednesday into Halloween Thursday. It will be a raw, chilly evening for Trick-or-Treaters, with brisk winds, temps falling through the 40s, and showers possible. The coldest air of the season moves in for the upcoming weekend with a possible hard freeze Friday and Saturday nights as lows drop into the upper 20s! As we head into Election Day, sunshine will prevail but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s, lows in the 30s.

**Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am as we set our clocks BACK one hour!**

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Cloudy and Mild

High 67, Low 53, winds SW-5

WEDNESDAY: Rain Likely, A Few Thunderstorms Possible

High 70, Low 55, winds SW-8

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Breezy, Rain Likely, Turning Colder Late

AM High 60 (Temps Fall into 40s by Evening), Low 28, winds W-15

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams