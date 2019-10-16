Rain Moves Out, Chilly Air Moves In

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

A cold front overnight brought some decent rainfall amounts of a quarter-inch to an inch in some spots. Behind the front, another cooldown arrives for Wednesday with breezy northwest winds. Highs drop back to near 60 with lows in the upper 30s, cold enough for light frost in sheltered areas. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Another system arrives late Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible through mid-week. Some heavy rainfall along with gusty winds are possible with this weather maker.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 60, Low 38, winds NW-13

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Cool

High 62, Low 36, winds NE-5

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 69, Low 48, winds SE-6

