Rain Moves Out, Sunshine Returns

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

A cold front sweeps through our region tonight, putting an end to the showers and thunderstorms. Abundant sunshine returns Wednesday, with some GORGEOUS weather for the remainder of the week! Highs will top out in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with cool, comfy lows in the upper 50s! Readings warm a little this weekend, but sunshine looks to last into Labor Day.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 83, Low 57, winds NW-9

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Pleasant

High 83, Low 58, winds N-5

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 62, winds E-7