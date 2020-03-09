Rain Moves in Late Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, March 9, 2020

Clouds will increase today ahead of a frontal boundary poised to bring more rain to South Central Ky this evening. Gusty Southerly Breezes will keep temperatures unseasonably warm in the upper 60s Monday. Scattered showers will overspread areas west of I-65 late this afternoon with widespread rain moving in for everyone later tonight. This is the beginning of a soggy pattern as we deal with multiple chances of rain off and on throughout the week and weekend.

MONDAY: Clouds Increase, Rain Late

High 67, winds S-15 Gusts 35 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain Likely, Mild

Low 56, winds S-15

TUESDAY: Rain Early Then P. Cloudy

High 63, Low 47, winds W-12

