Rain Moves in Thursday

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Thursday, January 23, 2020

A strong upper level wave of energy will move into the Ohio Valley this afternoon, bringing widespread rains to the area after lunch time. South Central Ky could receive as much as 1 inch of precipitation out of this system before it's exit. Southerly winds will send temperatures into the upper 40s today with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Rain is likely through out the day Friday also, before exiting Saturday Morning. It's possible some of this precipitation could end as a wintry mix or light snow early Saturday, however no accumulation is expected. We catch a bit of a cool down to start the weekend before readings rebound into the 50s by the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Showers Developing in the Afternoon

High 47, Low 39, winds SE-7

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High 46, Low 34, winds SW-10

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Chilly

High 41, Low 32, winds W-10

