Rain Rain It's Not Going Away

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, April 18, 2019

Thursday remained mostly on the dry side through the day but clouds were on the increase as our next system moved in. Heavy rain moved in late Thursday with some locations picking up over an inch of rain. In the overnight hours, heavy downpours will persist across the region. Good Friday looks blustery and MUCH colder with showers hanging on before we finally dry out late Saturday. Easter Sunday looks great, with abundant sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures. Much of next week will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a small shot for rain returning toward mid-week.

TONIGHT: Showers & T/Storms Likely

Low 51, winds S-12, Gusts to 30

GOOD FRIDAY: Cloudy, Blustery & Much Colder with Scat'd Showers

AM High 55 (Temps Falling into 40s), Low 40, winds NW 12-24

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers Till Late

High 60, Low 42, winds W-10

