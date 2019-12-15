Rain Rain, More Is Headed This Way

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, December 15, 2019

Sunday started out with a few peaks of sun but clouds moved in into the afternoon and along with it some showers. Shower intensity picked up into the night hours and is expected to do the same overnight. Heavy rain and even some thunderstorms roll through the region throughout the day on Monday. Some area could pick up in excess of 1-2 inches of rain so turn around if you see waters flooding over a roadway. As colder air moves in Monday night, the rain may change to flurries as the system moves out early Tuesday morning. We will see another Arctic plunge into the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Periods of Showers, Heavy at Times

Low 46, winds SE-9

MONDAY: Showers and Storms, Breezy

High 50, Low 35, winds NE-8

TUESDAY: AM Flurries Turns To A Partly Cloudy Sky, Cold and Breezy

High 39, Low 22, winds NW-10

