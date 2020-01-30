Rain Returns Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Clouds dominated our Thursday and they don't break up too much these next two days. Another system arrives late Thursday night with showers that will persist into our Friday. Rain ends early Saturday, with the rest upcoming weekend looking dry. A BIG warming trend is in store! Temperatures may touch 60° on Super Bowl/Groundhog Day Sunday before going into the 60s Monday and Tuesday. A good shot at more widespread rain shows up early next week.

FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Cool

High 48, Low 37, winds W-5

SATURDAY: Showers Ending Early, Mostly Cloudy

High 48, Low 34, winds W-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Much Warmer

High 60, Low 42, winds SW-11